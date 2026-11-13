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Iraq began their campaign in the 2026 Basra International Quadrangular Friendly Tournament with a disappointing goalless draw against Lebanon, in the opening match held at Basra International Stadium, amid a large crowd that had been expecting a strong start from the Lions of Mesopotamia.

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The tournament falls during the international break approved by FIFA, bringing together four teams: Iraq, Lebanon, Iran and Palestine. For Iraq, it is an important test ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

Iraq began the match in clear control of the ball, trying to impose their rhythm from the opening moments. Lebanon leaned on defensive organisation and quick counter-attacks, looking to absorb the enthusiasm of the hosts.

Lebanon nearly snatched an early goal. Hussein Kaafarani dribbled impressively before delivering a dangerous cross towards Leonardo, who struck it powerfully at the Iraqi goal, only for the crossbar to deny him a certain goal in the most dangerous chance of the first half.

Iraq soon regained their balance and began to threaten Lebanon's goal repeatedly through the movements of Zidane Iqbal, Marco Faraj and Ahmed Yahya. The Lebanese defence, marshalled by goalkeeper Mustafa Matar, repelled every attempt.

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Before kick-off, the Iraq Football Association celebrated striker Aymen Hussein on reaching his hundredth international appearance, a touching gesture that drew applause from the fans inside the stadium.

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Iraq carved out another dangerous chance in the first half when a well-crafted cross from Ahmed Yahya reached the head of Aymen Hussein. He directed it goalwards, but the Lebanese goalkeeper was in position and controlled it comfortably.

Goalless at the break, the start of the second half was delayed by a power cut at the Basra stadium. Once the fault was repaired, the players returned to the pitch to complete the match.

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Iraq kept up the pressure after the restart, dominating the play as Lebanon retreated deep, packed their own areas and tried to protect a clean sheet.

Clear chances went begging for Iraq. A cross reached Ibrahim Bayesh, who volleyed it past the post, and Zidane Iqbal fired a powerful right-footed effort wide. Possession simply would not turn into goals.

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At the other end, Lebanon almost snatched the winner from a quick counter. Mohsen Monzer broke clear against the Iraqi goalkeeper but dragged his shot past the goal, wasting a certain goal that would have turned the match on its head.

The Iraqi attempts rolled on until the final moments, through the middle and down the flanks, but Lebanese resilience and tight organisation held firm. It finished goalless.

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The biggest drama came late. Just as everyone expected Iraq to seal the three points, Younis Mahmoud broke clear against Mustafa Matar in the most dangerous chance of the match. The goalkeeper stood tall and blocked the ball with his feet, denying the Lions of Mesopotamia a certain winner and handing Lebanon a precious point in the opening game of the Basra tournament.

Both teams take a single point from the opening fixture, leaving the battle for top spot wide open in the rounds to come. Iraq must sharpen their attacking edge if they want to compete for a title on their own soil, in front of their own fans.