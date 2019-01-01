Leaving Orlando Pirates was part of strategy to make Bafana Bafana return - Mabokgwane

The 31-year-old shot-stopper remains hopeful of playing for Bafana having represented his country at the 2015 Afcon finals

Bloemfontein goalkeeper Jackosn Mabokgwane has opened up about his decision to leave .

The experienced shot-stopper parted ways with the Buccaneers prior to the start of the current campaign and he found a new home at Siwelele.

Mabokgwane explained that his decision to leave Pirates for Celtic is part of his strategy to make his way back to Bafana.

“It’s one of my goals to get back into the national team. In short, that’s why I joined Celtic to get game time so that I can be seen again and be selected," Mabokgwane told Far Post.

"The national team, international football is about playing regularly and doing well for your club and I think I am in the right direction,”

Mabokgwane, who has 11 Bafana caps, battled for game time at Bucs as Wayne Sandilands was preferred ahead of him.

The former shot-stopper has managed to revive his career at Celtic where is the club's choice keeper.

“It took a lot of thinking and strategising on my side. There are moments where you need to make big career decisions," he continued.

"Where you decide do I continue becoming patient, persevere and wait for my chance or is it the right time to go out there to try to get game time and expose your talent.

"You need to know when to make the right decisions. I am just happy that I have been lucky to make the right decisions every single time up until now.”

Mabokgwane has made eight appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Celtic thus far this season.

He will be looking to impress Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki ahead of the national team's next competitive match against Sao Tome and Principe.

The 2021 (Afcon) qualifier will be played in in August 2019.