Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Kaizer Chiefs wasn't good for me - Mphela

The 35-year-old has bemoaned the timing of his move from the Brazilians to Amakhosi in January 2014

Former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela believes leaving for was a bad move.

Mphela left the Brazilians for Amakhosi on loan from the Brazilians in January 2014 before sealing a permanent move ahead of the 2014/15 season.

"I don't necessarily have any regrets in my career because I have done what I was supposed to do, but I would say my move leaving Sundowns to Chiefs, I don’t think it was a good move for me," Mphela told FarPost.

Mphela joined the Glamour Boys after being offered a [one] new year extension by Sundowns and he feels the move had to happen.

He added he doesn't regret going to Chiefs but states that the timing of the move wasn't right.

"It was supposed to happen because of other things in football and I think that’s one decision I think about in my life but not necessarily to say that I regret going to Chiefs but the timing of the move was not correct.

"You know everything I knew from football was from Sundowns and for me to change that I think the timing was not right," he continued.

The 35-year-old left the Tshwane giants having scored 50 goals in 122 games. He also registered 12 assists during that time.

At Chiefs, he played just 17 matches and scored four goals before being released in June 2015 after being found guilty for failing to attend a number of important events

Mphela had a healthy working relationship with Pitso Mosimane until the final few months of his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Asked how his relationship with Mosimane is now, Mphela revealed he has spoken to the Sundowns coach since he left Chloorkop over six years ago.

"I don’t know [how my relationship with Mosimane is at the moment]. We don't talk. We have not talked ever since I left," confirmed Mphela.

The pair worked together both at Sundowns and Bafana Bafana for many years but Mphela fell down the pecking order in Mosimane's first full season in charge of the Chloorkop-based side.

Mphela retired from professional football in August 2019 soon after leaving Royal Eagles who campaign in the NFD.