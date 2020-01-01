'Leaving Kaizer Chiefs won’t affect me mentally' – Polokwane City’s Mahlasela

Th ex-Amakhosi midfielder is optimistic the departure from the Soweto giants will not affect him

Former midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela says parting ways with the current Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders will not mentally affect him because that is part of football.

The nippy midfielder is currently on loan at from Amakhosi and even though the Soweto giants recently decided not to renew his contract, he suggested can play anywhere as long as he is enjoying regular game time.

Mahlasela could remain with Rise and Shine as coach Clinton Larsen recently expressed to Goal of his desire to keep him in Polokwane.

More teams

“Leaving Kaizer Chiefs won’t affect me mentally. Such things do happen in football. It doesn’t only happen in but across the world. Good players do leave top clubs,” Mahlasela told IOL.

“That’s why I say it won’t affect me. My job is to play football. The politics of football are not for me. What’s important for me is to play the game that I love.”

With his future a subject of speculation, the creative midfielder is open to joining any team, and said he learned a lot at Naturena, whilst adding it felt good to be back training.

“If God needs me somewhere, I’ll be there. But if he doesn’t need me there, then I won’t be there. That’s the reality of life,” he added.

“As a footballer, everywhere you go you learn. You don’t just play football for the sake of just going on to the pitch. I’ve also learned a lot during my time with Chiefs.

Article continues below

“It feels good to be back on the field of play. We were inactive for a long period of time. Football is our lives. The last four months have not been easy. It is good to be back at training.”

Meanwhile, the 2019/20 PSL season remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic but chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza announced the matches will resume in Gauteng.

Although the dates are not yet confirmed, Amakhosi and reigning champions were chasing the league title while the likes of Rise and Shine, , FC and Black were all fighting for survival at the bottom of the league table.