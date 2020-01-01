Leaving Kaizer Chiefs without a trophy would be a defeat for me - Castro

The lanky marksman doesn't see himself parting ways with Amakhosi without winning a piece of silverware

striker Leonardo Castro has thanked chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club following the renewal of his contract.

The Colombian forward penned a new two-year deal on Friday which will see him stay at Amakhosi at least until June 2022.

"Thank you so much. I am very happy with the Chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club. I am also grateful to continue to wear the gold and black," Castro told the Chiefs website.

Having not won any silverware since joining the Soweto giants, Castro stated it would be like a defeat to leave the club without lifting a trophy or two.

"This is sensitive for me because I have not won a trophy yet with the team. And to leave without a gold medal would be a defeat for me," he said.

Chiefs are in pole position to win their first league title in five years, and Castro admits the current squad stands a good chance of achieving the feat.

Furthermore, Castro said his family is excited about the news of his signing the new deal and they are also happy to remain in .

"I wish to win something. And I think with the squad we have at the moment; we are capable of doing well," continued Castro.

"My family is excited about this development. We are happy to remain in South Africa. Thank you once more to the Chairman and the club."

The 31-year-old has been in the country since 2015, but he often spent time travelling between South Africa and to see his family.

Castro brought his family to South Africa soon after joining Chiefs, and that made it easier for him to adapt to life at Naturena for the past two-and-a-half years.

His contract renewal means so much more for coach Ernst Middendorp and his technical team as they can now focus on filling the void that will be left by George Maluleka without worrying too much about bolstering their striking department.

As things stand, Middendorp has Castro and Samir Nurkovic as his two lethal weapons upfront with attacking players such as Dumisani Zuma and Khama Billiat as supporting strikers.