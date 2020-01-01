Leaving Kaizer Chiefs for Bidvest Wits was an easy decision - Gordinho

The 25-year-old says he didn't think twice about switching clubs when the Students came knocking for his signature due to his lack of game time

Former defender Lorenzo Gordinho says he has been welcomed with warm hands by his new teammates at .

The centre-back was deemed surplus to requirements by Amakhosi and the Students came knocking for his signature as soon as the mid-season transfer window opened earlier this month.

"My new teammates have been really good to me. I have enjoyed a good reception from the guys and from the team," Gordinho told the Wits website.

Gordinho said his aim is to help the Clever Boys fight for the league title by collecting as many points as possible in the remaining matches of the season.

He said Wits are more worried about getting the results and not necessarily about playing good football, saying the aim is to take the title race down to the wire.

"Everyone is feeling good right now. We have a goal in mind for the end of the season and everyone is working really hard to win the league.

"I am happy to be part of it. I think we have to get maximum points from all the remaining games; home and away. We have to just be result-based, not worry about anything else but on getting all three points every game and I think if we do that we will take the league down to the wire."

"Personally, I think I have adapted well. The guys have been really welcoming. Everyone is very professional and does their job which is what you need at this point in the league. Everything has been going really well so far," he said.

Gordinho said leaving Amakhosi for Wits was an easy decision, saying the fact that he didn't get enough game time didn't make him feel good.

"I think it was an easy decision. My situation at the time wasn’t making me feel good or feel confident. I hadn’t played in a long time. So, when Bidvest Wits came knocking, I welcomed the offer and I am grateful to them for bringing me on board. My immediate goal is to just work hard, help the team and to be ready when given the chance to play," concluded Gordinho.