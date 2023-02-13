Learn from Lorch: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Khanye tells Dlamini how to play No 10 role

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has advised Kabelo Dlamini to learn from Thembinkosi Lorch if he wants to succeed in the No 10 role.

Dlamini has been told to emulate Lorch’s decision-making

The midfielder was anonymous against All Stars on Saturday

Pirates struggled in the Nedbank Cup tie until Lorch came in

WHAT HAPPENED? Khanye wants Dlamini to improve his decision-making after struggling to create chances for his teammates in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup victory over All Stars.

Dlamini was deployed just behind the two strikers Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng but there was no invention from him as the Buccaneers failed to trouble the Motsepe Foundation Championship side in the opening half.

The poor display promoted coach Jose Riveiro to introduce Lorch at half-time and the returning midfielder wasted no time in stamping his authority on the game.

Lorch was at the centre of the move that led to Pirates’ opening goal, just after the hour mark, before he converted the second eight minutes later after initiating the attack.

Lorch could have been involved in more goals had Pirates finished off most of their chances with his introduction lifting the Bucs unlike their lethargic display when Dlamini was pulling the strings behind the forwards.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “By bringing in Thembinkosi Lorch, I think that’s where the complexion of the game changed,” Khanye told iDiski TV. “Lorch is the one who changed the whole dimension of the game with his decision making, and his runs.

“I think Kabelo [Dlamini] has learnt, I hope he saw when Lorch came in that when you play in that position, you don’t have to touch the ball for a long time but decision-making is more important.

“When he [Lorch] came in, he created about three chances and he scored a beautiful [goal]. He created that ball, it wasn’t scored then he ran into the box and finished it himself with his left foot.

“Even Saleng’s goal it was Lorch who played it to [Terrence] Dzvukamanja, he stretched the defence with his run, when Dzvukamanja controlled the ball Pirates scored.

“Other than that, in this game, in the first half I didn’t see Pirates, I didn’t see All Stars either. It was only in the second half after the Lorch change.

“Even [Phillip] Ndlondlo started playing according to his strengths like if there was an open space up front, he’d play there. He was losing the ball unnecessarily with the long balls. I think they told him in the second half to play to his strengths.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch’s return after several weeks out due to a knee injury is a timely boost for Pirates who have been crying out for some creativity in midfield.

It could also spell doom for Dlamini who might see his playing time significantly reduced unless he hits the same heights and give Riveiro a dilemma of whom to select between the two.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates turn their focus to the PSL with a home match against Maritzburg United set for Friday.