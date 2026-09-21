Disastrous start in Turkey. Rafael Leao had hoped for a better start to life at Galatasaray but instead the former AC Milan man has already ended up in the sights of the fans in Istanbul, just as he did in the Rossoneri shirt. The Portuguese forward left Serie A in the last summer transfer window for around €38 million, and has been picked out for his "usual" sluggishness, something he often showed during the seven years he spent at Diavolo.









POOR NUMBERS - Okan Buruk has used him 4 times so far, 3 in the Super Lig and once in the Champions League, for a total of 230 minutes: Leao has started twice, while he has come on as a substitute twice more, but he has yet to make his mark. So far his return is one yellow card, 0 goals and 0 assists plus the now familiar flaw they are also criticising in Turkey: body language that is not in keeping with the situation, a sluggishness poorly suited to the frenetic nature of the pitch.









"SALAKO" - In the 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor, with a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah, some pundits compared him to Zaha: a video of him is already doing the rounds online with the song Salako in the background, taken from Kemal Sunal's 1974 film, with the track referring to the naive and foolish character. The statistics show 65 touches, 21 times possession lost and 4 shots without ever finding the target, only 27 successful passes out of 38, 6 duels won out of 11 and 5 successful dribbles out of 9".









JUST LIKE AT AC MILAN - Losing possession 21 times in a match is no way to win people over, and if, instead of showing competitive fire, you stroll around the pitch, the fans do not take it well. After a long summer negotiation, Leao arrived at Galatasaray and the Turkish club paid €38 million to AC Milan, plus 20% of any future resale, while guaranteeing the 1999-born player a contract worth €10 million net per season. Galatasaray chose him as an internationally renowned signing, but his first matches have not lived up to expectations. The Portuguese forward, called up by the national team, will have to rediscover form, confidence and consistency to show he can be decisive in his new shirt, not least because the Turkish fans already seem fed up.







