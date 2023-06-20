Leaner transfer news: Sekhukhune United lead Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu in race for Maritzburg United keeper

GOAL has learnt that Sekhukhune United are leading Kaizer Chiefs in the race to sign outgoing Maritzburg United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

Leaner announced exit from Maritzburg

Chiefs, AmaZulu and Sekhukhune interested in keeper

Babina Noko set to sign custodian

WHAT HAPPENED: Leaner was among the key players for Maritzburg in the concluded Premier Soccer League campaign.

The Team of Choice finished 15th and was subjected to the playoffs with Casric Stars and Cape Town Spurs but failed to redeem themselves.

The custodian has now opted to leave Maritzburg but will not join Chiefs who had shown interest in him.

WHAT HE SAID: "My appreciation and gratitude to everyone involved at Maritzburg United will never know any boundaries," the 25-year-old who made 12 PSL appearances revealed on Tuesday.

"Thank you to the chairman, the staff, my teammates, and of course the fans for supporting me throughout my time there, and not only making me into a better footballer but also a better person."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL has learnt that Amakhosi approached the player hoping to sign him, but Learner's first option was AmaZulu, but the sacking of Romain Folz reduces the chances of him joining the Durban side. It is unlikely new coach Pablo Franco Martin will go for the keeper.

Former Maritzburg United's goalkeeping coach Wayne Sandilands has joined Sekhukhune United and is keen on having Learner meaning Chiefs stand a slim chance of landing the custodian.

Amakhosi are to yet extend keeper Brandon Petersen's contract which has a year remaining.

WHAT NEXT: Learner hopes to join Babina Noko who will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.