Leaky defence costs Kaizer Chiefs once again as Parker comes back to haunt Soweto giants in TS Galaxy draw

Kaizer Chiefs let a lead slip in their 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy in a PSL match which was played on Wednesday night.

Chiefs conceded twice after taking the lead

Keagan Dolly netted late to rescue Amakhosi

The Soweto giants will now face off with AmaZulu on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi's defensive woes continued as they dropped points in their draw against the Rockets at FNB Stadium having also conceded twice against Chippa United over the weekend. The Soweto giants got off to the perfect start with Ashley du Preez grabbing an early goal to hand the hosts the lead against Galaxy. However, goals from Chiefs' all-time leading scorer Bernard Parker and Djakaridja Traore handed the Rockets a 2-1 lead as Amakhosi were punished after failing to defend against aerial balls on both occasions. With eight minutes left on the clock, Keagan Dolly netted a late equalising goal to ensure that Chiefs held Galaxy to a draw.

ALL EYES ON: Bruce Bvuma as the Bafana Bafana international replaced Itumeleng Khune in the starting line-up a few minutes before kick-off.



Coach Arthur Zwane had indicated that Khune would be monitored by the club's medical team after the team captain was cleared to return to the starting line-up, but he seems to have aggravated the injury just before kick-off.



Bvuma, who was dropped from the starting line-up due to his poor form two months ago, failed to keep a clean sheet as he conceded twice against Galaxy, while failing to command his area on the night..

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw saw Amakhosi remain fifth on the PSL standings - two points behind second-placed SuperSport United and four points behind, leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.



Zwane's big concern going forward will be Chiefs' goalkeeping department because his reliable first-choice Khune is proving to be injury prone while his back-ups Brandon Petersen and Bvuma are struggling for form.



Petersen looked shaky between the sticks as he conceded twice in the 2-1 defeat to Chippa in Durban, while Bvuma failed to impress on his return to the team against Galaxy.



Zwane has a big call to make ahead of the Glamour Boys' next match with fourth-choice keeper Bontle Molefe, who lacks top-flight experience, currently out injured.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now travel to Durban where they are scheduled to battle it out with AmaZulu FC in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday with the two teams having drawn 1-1 in Johannesburg almost three weeks ago.



Chiefs, who are the most successful club in the history of the MTN8 with 15 titles, will be hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2015 when they lost to an unfancied Ajax Cape Town side.