League One club Oxford left stranded after antibacterial spray sidelines bus

Despite following the proper protocols, the team had to sort different travel arrangements at the last minute following an unlikely side effect

League One side Oxford United were left stranded on Saturday after their bus was unable to transport them to their game against Accrington Stanley.

The driver was unable to even start the bus after antibacterial spray, used as part of coronavirus protocols, lead to the vehicle being locked as a result of alcohol being detected in the air.

Without a bus, Oxford had to use taxis and their own cars to get to the game, which they remarkably ended up winning 4-1 despite only just making it to the ground on time.

More teams

Oxford manager Karl Robinson described the crazy circumstances of their arrival and is hopeful their next trip away isn't quite so eventful.

"It was a great performance at the end of one of the most difficult seven days I have ever had as a manager and my only disappointment is that we couldn’t share it with the fans," Robinson told Oxford's website post-match.

"We tried to leave the hotel for the ground and the team bus wouldn’t start. We take the protocols very seriously and there is a spray inside the bus that sends out a fine antibacterial mist, but it had got into the sensors and has alcohol in it so was saying the driver couldn’t drive!

"So we had to drive in our own cars and book taxis and got to the ground in the nick of time. I had to say to the referee ‘Hold on, the teamsheet will be here in time but Rob Hall is carrying it and he was in the car behind me!

Article continues below

"We ended up being on time and we went through our warm up properly and then I thought we started the game really well and fully deserved the win. But I’d like to dedicate it to all the fans back home who have stuck with us and who we know would have loved to be with us.

"It’s a day I will always remember and now we move on and prepare for Crewe at home next weekend. Hopefully with a less dramatic build up."

Oxford's win was from straightforward either with only three late goals and a red card to Accrington's Dion Charles securing Robinson's side their first three points of the season.