The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final has reopened the debate over the performance of the Confederation of African Football and the credibility of its decisions. The court overturned the decision to strip Senegal of the title and award Morocco the victory by forfeit, prompting French journalist Benoit Perochet to launch a scathing attack on the institutions responsible for running football on the continent.
Appearing on France 24, Perochet called the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling a heavy blow to CAF. The Lausanne-based court refused to uphold the decision CAF's appeal board took after the final between Senegal and Morocco.
At the heart of the dispute, he explained, were the referee's powers on the pitch. The court ruled that the match referee alone has the authority to assess how a game is unfolding, and to decide whether it has been stopped for good or whether conditions allow it to resume.
The court's reasoning turned on Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. When Senegal's players left the pitch in protest at the penalty awarded to Morocco, he never declared the match definitively over. He let it be completed instead. That meant Senegal could not be regarded as having withdrawn under the interpretation adopted by the CAF appeal board.
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Perochet was blunt about the fallout: "African institutions are humiliating African football, which has shown continuous progress over the past ten years."
This case ends with a winner and a loser, he added. But the biggest loser, in his view, is African football's institutions and the Confederation of African Football itself, because of the way the dispute ended before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
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Having lost at CAS, how much trust does CAF still deserve? Perochet raised exactly that question. A ruling that overturns an earlier appeal board decision, he argued, leaves the organisation facing questions about the credibility of its decisions and its management of continental competitions.
Nor did his criticism stop at the final. He also pointed to CAF's earlier announcement that the Africa Cup of Nations would be held every four years instead of every two, a plan it later backtracked on. For Perochet, that U-turn is another example of decisions that raise questions about how the organisation runs African football.
The Moroccan Football Federation has issued an official statement confirming it will challenge the CAS ruling by every possible legal means, expressing astonishment and condemnation at the verdict. The federation argues the ruling ignored its claim of contact between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued. It also says the court failed to consider FIFA and IFAB rules on players leaving the pitch without the referee's permission, and the responsibilities that follow.
Read also: A brief statement from the CAS secretary general: what did he say about the ruling on the Morocco-Senegal final?
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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