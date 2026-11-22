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Rodri was not there for Barcelona in Sunday's match against Villarreal, but Pedri was, and he was directly responsible for Barça's remarkable comeback.

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Barcelona turned a two-goal deficit against Villarreal into a 3-2 lead in one of the most thrilling matches of the season. Three second-half goals in a row transformed the Catalan side's evening at the Spotify Camp Nou from an early nightmare into a stirring remontada in the 13th round of La Liga.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Pedri took control of the match and led his side back from behind to win 3-2.

Villarreal went two goals up in the first half, and Lamine Yamal missed a penalty along the way. Turning that around looked as tough as battling the howling winds at Camp Nou.

But when things got tough, Pedri had the answer. He was the team's mastermind, always looking for the best option. He held on to the ball when he needed to, sought out De Jong whenever building from the back looked risky and urged his attacking teammates on to find the back of the net.

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Pedri's standout numbers against Villarreal

His cross set up Gerard Martín to pull one back in the 58th minute (1-2). Pedri was more than a provider, though. The Canary Islander finished the match with the most ball recoveries (10) and completed the most passes in the final third of the pitch (28).

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Barcelona's number 8 also had a hand in the 2-2 equaliser. After Raphinha won the ball back, Pedri drilled a firm ground pass straight back to him to launch the counter-attack. The Brazilian found Lamine, who skilfully threaded his way between five defenders before cleverly laying the ball off to Fermín. The finish was easy.

Pedri didn't score, but he didn't need to in order to be named player of the match. Villarreal defender Pau Navarro made a decisive contribution of his own: he picked up a second yellow card and was sent off, and he also put through his own net to make it 3-2. After that, Pedri ran the game.

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He kept Barcelona on the ball for long spells and stopped them risking possession. The hardest job was done: Barça had turned the game around in just 10 minutes to finish another round top of the league. Pedri wasn't going to let any of that slip away.