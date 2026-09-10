Lazio, the fans do not change their minds even with top spot: AC Milan supporters will be twice as many as the home fans

Lazio fans are not backing down and will continue their boycott for Saturday's clash against AC Milan. Gattuso's side may be top of the league, but that has done nothing to weaken the protest against the ownership and, more specifically, Claudio Lotito. According to Il Messaggero , 12,000 tickets have been sold so far, plus 3,000 season-ticket holders. Of those, 9,000 to 10,000 will be Milan supporters. That should leave around 6,000 Lazio fans dotted more or less everywhere, against Milan's 12,000.