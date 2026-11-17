Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Juventus will bid €40 million for Kenneth Taylor this winter, according to the Rome-based Il Messaggero.

The usually well-informed outlet says Juventus are not alone in pursuing Taylor. Premier League clubs are also considering a move this winter.

Taylor joined Lazio from Ajax for €17 million last winter. The midfielder has impressed since his arrival.

Juventus now want to prise him away from the Serie A leaders and are preparing a hefty €40 million bid.

Advertisement Advertisement

A transfer looks unlikely, though. The board have assured coach Gennaro Gattuso that no key players will leave this winter, especially while the club cannot bring in reinforcements.

The 24-year-old playmaker could double his salary at Juventus, although the move would offer little improvement in sporting terms right now.

Lazio top Serie A with 29 points from 11 matches. Juventus sit seventh with just 18 points.

Advertisement

Taylor has started every one of Lazio's Serie A matches. He has scored two goals and provided as many assists.

If Taylor does move to Juventus, Ajax will receive a tidy sum. A €40 million transfer would give Lazio a €23 million profit, with ten per cent of that (€2.3 million) going to the Amsterdam club.