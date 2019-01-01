Lazarous Kambole, Idris Mbombo tussle for Zambia best player award

The Zambian top-flight league player for 2018 will be crowned on Friday with Lazarous Kambole and Idris Mbombo vying for the gong

The running for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)/MTN Footballer of the Year award is expected to be a big contest as strikers Lazarous Kambole and Idris Mbombo have made it unpredictable.

Kambole was on song for Zesco United, helping them retain the league title.

He was also on fire in last season’s Caf Champions League while he also staked a claim in the Zambian national team.

DR Congo striker Mbombo, on the other hand, was instrumental for Nkana whom he has since left to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

Running as a dark horse for this award is Green Eagles forward Tapson Kaseba.

For the Coach of the Year crown, Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi, Green Eagles’ Aggrey Chiyangi and Chisi Mbewe of Red Arrows are in the running.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Super League 2019 transitional season kicks off at the end of January as part of the process to align it with the August-May Caf season.

“The league this time kicks off on the 26th January 2019. As per custom the first game that will be played will be the Charity Shield that will be on the 26th of January,” " target="_blank">said FAZ vice president Rix Mweemba.

“Normally these games had involved top four teams but this time around things have changed. What is going to happen now is that the Barclays champions will face the league champions in the Charity Shield.”

Defending league champions Zesco United will play Barclays Cup winners Nkana in the Charity Shield.