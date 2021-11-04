'Laxity and poor concentration hurt Tusker in win over Police' - Matano

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has cited laxity and lack of concentration as the main reasons why his team conceded in Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League 2-1 win over Kenya Police FC.

The Brewers suffered a poor start as Police took the lead in the second minute when Samuel Ndung’u scored but Ibrahim Joshua levelled in the sixth minute before Shami Kibwana converted from the penalty spot in the 40th minute to claim the maximum points.

But the veteran tactician was not impressed with the poor start from the reigning champions.

Concentration levels have to improve

"As usual it was a tough game, it wasn't easy because Police FC had lost their initial game [away to Kakamega Homeboyz] so we knew they would give absolutely everything to try and get a positive outcome," Matano told Goal.

"But they tried, and we also gave our best; getting the two goals in the first half really helped us. The spirit and organization we had, played a crucial role in helping us get points.

"We all know Police have the best technical bench led by [former Harambee Stars coach] Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, and so it was a hard game.

"We conceded because of laxity, poor communication, and poor marking as well, meaning our concentration levels have to improve. Because if they had cleared the ball early enough, we would not have given a corner from which we conceded.

"It is seemingly just a few details that may seem small but they end up harming the team. Assuming they end up hurting any team. Usually, when the game starts, no team settles instantly, they are usually shaky and that is when the team concedes and it happened in our situation."

How is Muchiri's situation?

The Brewers had to finish the game without their influential attacker Boniface Muchiri who was injured. It was an unwelcome situation for the Ruaraka-based charges who are aiming at maintaining their consistency after a poor start to the season that saw them lose their opening two matches.

But Matano is optimistic the player will be fit soon enough to even take part in the Harambee Stars training sessions ahead of their trip to Uganda in Group E's 2022 World Cup qualifier.

"The Boniface Muchiri injury is beyond our control, we have nothing to do but I am optimistic he will take the least time possible to heal. I don't think it is something big, but he will recover soonest," he continued.

"We hope he will recover in time to be involved with the national team assignments."

After the win, the reigning champions are now tenth with 10 points from four matches.