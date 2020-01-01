Late Ryad Boudebouz winner sends Saint-Etienne through to French Cup final

The Algerian wideman struck the crucial goal that awarded Les Verts a place in the cup competition final for the first time in 38 years

Ryad Boudebouz turned conqueror for in the French Cup semi-finals on Thursday night, coming off the bench and netting in injury time to get past 2-1 for a first appearance in the final since 1982.

Les Verts had seen off Epinal in the quarters, but they started from behind after international Mbaye Niang scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Timothee Kolodziejczak however equalised for Saint-Etienne two minutes to the half-time whistle.

With time running out, Claude Puel threw on Boudebouz for Yann M'Vila in the 83rd minute and the international came good with a calm finish just outside the penalty area in injury time.

If was the 30-year old's second goal of the season having scored once in .

Saint-Etienne will square up against - who crushed 5-1 in the other semi, in the final on April 25 at the Stade de .