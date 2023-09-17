Late AmaZulu FC winner piles pressure on ex-Orlando Pirates coach Tinkler as Cape Town City lose again

Sede Junior Dion grabbed a late brace as AmaZulu FC came from behind to beat Cape Town City in a PSL match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday evening.

City now lost four games in row

Pressure mounting on Tinkler

Second successive win for Usuthu

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbongeni Gumede opened the scoring for Usuthu six minutes into the contest but the visitors hit back through Khanyiso Mayo who scored his first goal of the season in the 26th minute.

Tshegofatso Nyama then claimed the lead for City in the 58th minute.

As the Citizens thought they were right on course to win, Dion equalised in the first minute of stoppage time.

Dion then completed his late brace - firing Usuthu to victory right at the death to break Cape Town City's hearts.

ALL EYES ON: City forward Mayo went into Sunday's match under pressure to break his goal duck this season and he eventually delivered.

The goal eases pressure on him after talk that he is a one-season wonder as he struggled to replicate last season's form which saw him being the PSL joint top goal-scorer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was back-to-back wins for AmaZulu who had won their first league game of the season the last time out against TS Galaxy before the meeting with the Citizens.

This was after they drew their first three games, before losing to Kaizer Chiefs and then the win over the Rockets.

After starting the season with two straight league wins, City have now recorded five consecutive defeats across all competitions and pressure is piling on their coach, Tinkler.

WHAT NEXT? Usuthu have two away games this September while the Mother City will travel for their next match before completing the month at home.