Harry Kane swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. Three seasons on, he has become one of the German side's most important pillars.

The numbers explain much of his importance. Kane has scored 146 goals in 149 official matches for Bayern, and he is fresh off an exceptional campaign that brought 61 goals across all competitions.

Top scorer in the Bundesliga for a third straight season, the striker also fired Bayern to a domestic double of league and cup.

Bayern have made no secret of their desire to keep hold of Kane, whose contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Now the player himself has taken things a step further. After Bayern's crushing 5-1 win over Stuttgart on the opening weekend of the season, Kane confirmed that talks over a new deal are already under way.

The newspaper Sport published the comments of the England striker, who said: "The first meeting was last week," noting that there are still several different matters to be settled.

"This is not something that can be done within a week or two weeks," Kane explained. "It is about the details."

Age is a factor in how much the deal matters to him. "I am 33 years old, and so this is probably going to be my last contract, or at least my last big contract," he said.

The England captain struck a calm and optimistic note through it all. "Things look pretty good," he explained, confirming that both parties are working towards an agreement.

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