Lassina Traore bags brace as Ajax ease past Holstein Kiel

The Burkina Faso international found the back of the net twice to inspire the Sons of the Gods to a comfortable victory at TC Strahov

Lassina Traore scored a brace to help secure a 5-2 victory over Holstein Kiel in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has continued to show what he is capable of since teaming up with the Sons of the Gods In January 2019.

Traore, who has made five league appearances for the Dutch outfit so far, again shone at TC Strahov, inspiring them to victory against the German club.

The Burkina Faso international ignited the glut of goals three minutes into the encounter with a well-taken effort.

Devyne Rensch doubled the lead in the 25th minute before Traore completed his brace, converting from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

Ajax continued to dominate proceedings and deservedly got the fourth goal before the half-time break through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

Moments before the hour mark, Ekkelenkamp scored his second in the encounter which seems to stir Holstein Kiel into action as they made a spirited effort to come back into the game.

Janni Serra reduced the deficit in the 71st minute and Fin Bartels scored a late effort but it was not enough to hurt Ajax as they clung onto the victory.

Traore will hope to continue his eye-catching performances in an effort to enjoy more game time when the 2020-21 season gets underway.

The forward is a son of former Burkina Faso women's football captain and cousin of ex- and winger Bertrand Traore.

He started his career from his home country with Rahimo before moving to to team up with Ajax Cape Town.

Traore made his international debut for Burkina Faso against the Republic of Benin in a friendly on May 2017 and has since scored three goals in eight appearances for the African country.