LASK Linz's points were deducted - Polokwane City's Larsen calls for Chippa United to be punished

The experienced tactician also feels that it is unfair for other teams to be ahead of the rest with the PSL season set to resume

head coach Clinton Larsen believes that his former club should be punished after they allegedly broke lockdown rules.

Last month, the South Africa Football Association (Safa) confirmed that they are investigating Chippa for reportedly grouping up during training.

This was said to be before Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa gave teams permission to resume training.

Larsen, who was fired by the Chilli Boys earlier this season, has called for the club to be punished and he urged Safa to take a leaf from other football associations across the world if Chippa are found guilty.

More teams

“LASK Linz in were deducted six points because they broke protocol," Larsen said on The Citizen.

"They were training and videos came out and they were training as a team when they have been following social distancing at training."

The Chilli Boys allegedly trained under the guidance of then-coach Rhulani Mokwena at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth last month.

The 35-year-old tactician has since parted ways with the Eastern Cape-based club after his contract expired at the end of June.

The 2019/20 season, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, is set to resume soon.

PSL and National First (NFD) players and officials have already undergone the first round of tests, while training facilities are being fumigated.

Larsen, who has also coached Lamontville and Bloemfontein , explained that it was unfair for other teams to be ahead of the rest.

“I think if there is evidence against teams that have been cheating, the same should apply here in ," he added.

"Why should other teams have two or three weeks advantage over others with such big fixture congestion."

were the first PSL club to resume training after complying with safety protocols to ensure a safe return for the first phase of training last week.

Article continues below

The Citizens have since been joined by SuperSport United and , who have also started training.

The PSL, NFD and Nedbank Cup campaigns are all expected to be completed when the campaign resumes.

Larsen's Polokwane are placed 14th on the league standings - level on points with FC, who are in the relegation play-off spot.