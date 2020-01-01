LASK forward Tetteh can't wait to play football again

The Ghanaian forward anticipates getting back into the action on the pitch

LASK forward Samuel Tetteh has stated he is looking forward to getting back to playing football once it is safe to do so.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all football activities in Europe bar Belarus, have been on hold.

More than 14,000 cases have been confirmed in Tetteh's base of .

More teams

"I can’t wait to get back to playing football again,” Tetteh who is on loan from the Salzburg told Joy Sports.

“…there’s a training programme given by the team to every player to train at home so when I wake up, it is just for me to train at home; just to train alone or maybe to talk to my family and friends.

“Sometimes we train via video call with the team and sometimes we train alone.

“I either train outside or inside and probably eat and talk to my friends or play some games; this is what I have been doing.”

Article continues below

Tetteh has had 1,520 minutes of competitive action this season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

LASK finished top of the regular season, six points clear of Tetteh's parent club, Salzburg.

They are also three points ahead of the energy drink-backed club in the championship round.