Larsen: Polokwane City part ways with coach

The well-travelled manager has left his job following a meeting with the club management on Tuesday

and Clinton Larsen have gone separate ways following Tuesday's meeting with the management.

According to Larsen, the club bosses wanted to adjust his current contract but the two parties couldn't reach an agreement and therefore decided to end their relationship.

"Yesterday I was made an offer with regards to adjusting my current contract but failed to reach an agreement," Larsen told Daily Sun.

More teams

"So, we both decided we should amicably terminate my contract," he confirmed.

This means Larsen will not be going down to the NFD with Rise and Shine who were relegated last weekend after finishing 16th on the standings.

Larsen joined Polokwane City in December 2019, taking over from Zaltko Krmpotic who was fired five months into the job.

Article continues below

Prior to moving to Polokwane, Larsen was not attached to any team for three months after being sacked by in September 2019.

More to follow...