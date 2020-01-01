Larsen, Ng’ambi welcome Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to add 'more excitement' to Limpopo derbies

The duo has high hopes despite the possibility that two clubs from that province could be relegated at the end of this season

coach Clinton Larsen and Black midfielder Robert Ng’ambi are expecting more flavour in the Limpopo derbies with the arrival of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Following Tshakhuma's acquisition of ' status, a new Premier Soccer League ( ) team is guaranteed in Limpopo province next season.

While excitement in that province has been hinged on the prospect of having four teams from that part of , there is however the possibility that two clubs from the province could be relegated this season.

More teams

All three Limpopo teams - FC, Black Leopards and Polokwane City - currently in the PSL are fighting against relegation.

Leopards anchor the standings while Baroka and Polokwane City are just three points above the bottom.

But Larsen is inspired to save Polokwane from demotion and is looking forward to Tshakhuma adding another derby showdown.

“It would be great for the province to have four teams in the PSL,” said Larsen as per Sun Sport.

“So it’s up to us to push on and secure our place in the league. The Limpopo derbies have steadily been growing every season and now with the addition of TTM there is going to be even more excitement.”

With Baroka and Polokwane City based in Polokwane, Tshakhuma would be using Thohoyandou Stadium which is also the home of Black Leopards.

Just like Larsen, Ng’ambi is keen for Leopards to stay up and is excited at the prospect of Limpopo province having four PSL teams.

“Leopards are the team which have more fans at their home games [than their Limpopo rivals],” Ng’ambi said.

“The people of Venda love football. Imagine when there is another Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium. It will be excitement all over Venda and that has been motivating for us to fight to remain in the PSL.

“Our fans have been good to us and we want to repay them by avoiding relegation.”

Gauteng currently has the highest number of PSL teams – , , , SuperSport United, and Wits, whose status will no longer exist next season.

While there is excitement in Limpopo of another team in the top-flight, the demise of 99-year-old Wits, who are an iconic side in South African football, has not been welcomed elsewhere in the country.