In a shocking move that ends decades of Catalan philosophy, Barcelona have turned their back on the world's most famous academy, La Masia, and thrown their full weight behind the English Premier League, in a final gamble to break a spell that has lasted 11 years without a Champions League title since 2015.

A mass exodus from La Masia

This summer witnessed an unprecedented clear-out of La Masia graduates, a deliberate shift driven by sporting director Deco. Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernandez, Alvaro Cortes, Gil Fernandez and Tommy Marques all left permanently for other clubs, with Barcelona keen to insert buy-back clauses and resale fees.

English signings to rescue the European dream

The Catalan club have struggled in Europe for more than a decade, unable to add to their five Champions League honours. So they changed strategy entirely, according to British outlet The Sun.

Last season's Marcus Rashford experiment paid off. On loan, he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions, and despite the quarter-final exit against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona decided to go even further this summer.

Three sensational Premier League deals followed: former Newcastle star Anthony Gordon for 69 million pounds sterling, Rodri from Manchester City, the Ballon d'Or winner and best player at the World Cup with Spain, and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal.

Gordon and Rodri in particular arrived as key players for the Catalan side.

Gordon: the new Messi?

The former Newcastle winger has produced a fantastic start to the new season, providing 5 assists in his first 4 La Liga matches. No player had managed that since Lionel Messi himself, one of La Masia's graduates.

Following the 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao two weeks ago, Camp Nou chanted his name. He is already the new fan favourite.

Inside the club there is huge confidence that the Premier League reinforcements can drive them towards European glory. The Champions League campaign begins against Feyenoord, and Barcelona hope this is the season they lift the trophy again.

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