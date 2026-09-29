The scene laid bare the scale of the conflicts and alliances shaping European football. Joan Laporta led Barcelona's delegation at the European Club Association's annual general meeting in Copenhagen. Real Madrid, by contrast, chose to attend through one of Florentino Pérez's closest confidants, Anas Laghrari, a striking move that captured the mood of the current phase.

Chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the European Club Association is holding its annual general meeting in the Danish capital after its membership swelled to 850 clubs. Racing Santander joined the fold, alongside a raft of Spanish clubs including Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Real Betis and Villarreal. The ECA also allocated a seat for Madrid CFF, who compete in the Spanish women's league.

Barcelona's official participation as a full member, with Laporta at the helm, stood out as the most notable development. Real Madrid, though, were handed no seat, despite the presence of their representative Anas Laghrari inside the hall, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

All of this unfolds as Real Madrid return to the fold of European football following an agreement with UEFA and their withdrawal from the European Super League project. Yet their standing within the European Club Association system still sets them apart from the rest of the Spanish clubs.









Anas Laghrari: Pérez's envoy

A French banker of Moroccan origin who specialises in financial operations, Anas Laghrari ranks among Florentino Pérez's closest advisers. With the Real Madrid president absent from the meeting, Laghrari shouldered the task of representing the club at a gathering that brings together the major decision-makers in European football.

A long-standing relationship binds Laghrari to Pérez, one dating back to his childhood years. He has advised the president on all manner of matters, whether at the ACS group or within Real Madrid, and that makes him one of the most prominent figures Pérez leans on in sensitive affairs.

Prominent figures attended the meeting, among them UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and secretary general Giorgio Marchetti, along with a number of senior European club officials. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who turned up at last year's meeting in Rome, gave this one a miss and sent his secretary general Mattias Grafström in his place. His absence came amid the controversy surrounding several of his recent proposals, including the idea of privatising the World Cup.