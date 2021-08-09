Langerman: Swallows FC sign Mamelodi Sundowns defender

The 35-year-old becomes the Birds’ sixth signing during this pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming term

Swallows FC have confirmed the signing of left-back Tebogo Langerman from Mamelodi Sundowns.

He joins the Dube Birds on a one-year deal and leaves Sundowns after spending nine seasons at Chloorkop.

At Masandawana, the veteran defender won six Premier Soccer League titles, the Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, two Nedbank Cup titles and an MTN8 crown.

He becomes Swallows’ sixth signing of the season after they also brought in former Orlando Pirates striker Mwape Musonda, Khethukuthula Ndlovu and midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo.

Austin Muwowo and Monnapule Saneng have also arrived on loan from Pirates.

Langerman joins Swallows to find another veteran defender Vuyo Mere as their first-choice left-back.

But with the Birds yet to find a replacement for Njabulo Ngcobo who recently crossed the Soweto floor to join Kaizer Chiefs, coach Brandon Truter might play Langerman at the heart of the defence.

It is yet to be seen which position Langerman will be played in when Swallows clash against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday.

Swallows are currently assessing Lesotho international defender Rethabile Rasenthutsa as a possible replacement for Ngcobo.

Rasenthutsa plays for Linare FC in Lesotho’s top division.

After managing to feature in just six league games last season, Langerman’s departure was imminent.

The arrival of other left-backs Divine Lunga and Sifiso Ngobeni further complicated his Sundowns future, leading to his departure.

Lyle Lakay is another established left-back at Sundowns.

“The club has added more players in my position. They [Lungu and Ngobeni] are good players, that’s why Sundowns signed them. The competition is always healthy... it brings the best out of individuals,’’ Lakay told Sowetan Live last week.

“If you know that there’s someone else competing with you, you don’t rest on your laurels and I think that’s what will happen with us [as Downs’ left-backs] this season. I am not saying the competition wasn’t there in the previous seasons, but it’s tougher now and obviously, it’ll require one to work harder than before.”

“It’s very important to be versatile, especially when the team has a bigger squad like here at Sundowns. Since I came to Downs, every season I play at left-wing and left-back. There was a time where I played right-wing as well... last season they tried me at right-back too. Obviously, it works in your favour to be versatile. It’s not a problem for me to play out of my natural left-back position.”