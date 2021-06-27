Langerman: Why SuperSport United won't re-sign Mamelodi Sundowns star

The accomplished player, who won the 2009/10 PSL title with Matsatsantsa, endured a frustrating season due to a lack of game time

SuperSport United have commented on the reports linking them with Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Tebogo Langerman.

The 35-year-old player struggled for game time during the recent 2020/21 season and he is reportedly on the radar of Matsatsantsa ahead of the upcoming July-August transfer window.

Langerman fell out of favour at Sundowns following the departure of coach Pitso Mosimane in September 2020 and Brazilians signed full-back Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport in the same month.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has refuted speculation linking them with the ageing defender.

“I don’t know where you hear your information from, but we have not signed Langerman and we won’t be signing Langerman,” said Mathews on Daily Sun.

SuperSport are known for their policy of promoting youth into their first team instead of signing players over the age of 30.

Matthews stated that they already have an experienced left-back in Onismor Bhasera, who has scored 20 goals in 101 matches for the Tshwane giants since he joined the club in 2016.

“I already have Bash [Bhasera]. We will only sign a young left-back," he concluded.

Matsatsantsa also have Botswana captain and central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on their books, who can operate as a left-back.

Langerman signed a new three-year deal at Sundowns at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Sundowns media officer Shupi Nkgadima said Langerman is still part of the PSL champions squad, but he admitted that the experienced full-back might be open to leaving the club due to lack of game time.

“Langerman is still a Sundowns player. But anyone who spent a year not playing or played less than five games per season is open to a move," Nkgadima told the same publication.

The former Bafana Bafana international started four matches in the PSL in the recent campaign with Modiba and Lyle Lakay preferred ahead of him.

Article continues below

Langerman is one of the most decorated players in South African football having won seven PSL titles and only Denis Onyango and Hlompho Kekana have won more titles with eight each.

He was on the books of SuperSport between 2009 and 2012 having joined the club from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.