Langerman: Bloemfontein Celtic issue update in case against Mamelodi Sundowns

Bloemfontein have provided an update on their case against .

Phunya Sele Sele have protested the ineligibility of Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman to take part in the Nedbank Cup final last weekend.

Langerman picked up five yellow cards prior to the final and the experienced player was suspended for the match which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The encounter ended in a 1-0 victory for Sundowns with Langerman being an unused substitute.

Celtic have now confirmed the case has been referred to urgent arbitration on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our case against Mamelodi Sundowns has been referred to urgent arbitration."

"The club will announce the date once it is confirmed by the league,” a club statement read.

According to the PSL rulebook, a protest should be lodged at least 30 minutes before kick-off, and anything signed afterwards or even after the game is considered a complaint, as former PSL general manager Ace Ncobo said on Sunday.

This means if Phunya Sele Sele had protested 30 minutes before the match, then chances are that the Brazilians would have forfeited the match and been slapped with a fine.

In this case, the Disciplinary Committee are most likely to hand Sundowns a fine as the match was not played under protest with Celtic having lodged their appeal after the game.

The only goal of the match was netted by Gaston Sirino with 10 minutes left on the clock and the win earned Sundowns their fifth Nedbank Cup.

The win saw Pitso Mosimane's side complete a treble having also clinched the PSL title and Telkom Knockout Cup this season.

Nevertheless, Celtic qualified for next season's Caf Confederation Cup, while Sundowns will represent the country in the Caf .

The new 2020/21 season is expected to start next month.