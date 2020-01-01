Landlord harassment chased me away from Gor Mahia - Afriyie

The Ghanaian joined the Kenyan giants but left after half a season for Botswana

Francis Afriyie has revealed he left Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants due to harassment from the landlord.

Afriyie joined Gor Mahia before the start of the 2019/20 season and went on to score six goals in 11 matches. The Ghanaian, now at Township Rollers of Botswana, joined Gor Mahia when the club was operating in a tough financial environment.

"I did not leave Gor Mahia because of pressure. I was happy at that team but I left because of certain issues. I did not leave because of salaries or non-payment but because of the landlord issues," Afriyie told Africa Sports TV.

"The landlord kept provoking me as he used to come and lock my door. At one point he locked the door and said he would not let me in even to access my things inside.

"I would have stayed with Gor Mahia even for the issues to do with the money but the harassment from the landlord was provoking.

"I terminated my contract mutually with Ambrose Rachier [the Gor Mahia chiarman].

The Green Army signed the forward, 24, from Murcielagos FC and he has revealed why he left for an African league.

"Let me tell you something, in life, everybody has got his own love to do something. I left Mexico because my contract had finished and did not want to extend it," he added.

"I also wanted to leave Mexico and come to Africa and play and my aim was to get a football club in .

"My bigger aim was to play for in Ghana but again if I had played for Asante Kotoko I would have been a good boy and I did not want to be a good boy."

Afriyie also says he does not regret making the decision of joining Gor Mahia and gave reasons why he preferred the record KPL champions.

"Mexican clubs were chasing me but Gor Mahia acted very fast. They spotted my agent somewhere and started negotiations fast," he concluded.

"My agent was categorical that if only I would go to and play that was very fine.

"Choosing Gor Mahia over Mexican clubs is a decision that I will never regret. You know Gor Mahia are one of the biggest teams in Africa."

Afriyie was signed at the same time as Gnamien Yikpe of .