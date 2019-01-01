Lampard tipped to make Chelsea ‘a real force’ in England & Europe by fellow Champions League winner

Jose Bosingwa enjoyed plenty of success alongside the Blues boss during their playing days and expects those achievements to be matched as a coach

Frank Lampard will make “a real force” in and Europe, says fellow winner Jose Bosingwa.

The former Blues midfielder returned to Stamford Bridge in a coaching capacity over the summer having enjoyed stunning success with the club during his playing days.

He helped to conquer domestic and continental games, with the Roman Abramovich era delivering a healthy haul of major silverware.

Lampard is now being charged with the task of replicating those triumphs as a manager, with Chelsea’s class of 2019-20 once again competing for recognition at home and abroad.

Bosingwa expects a club legend to add more honours to his collection, with the ex-England international aware of what is required in order to land the most sought-after of trophies.

The Portuguese, who spent four years with the Blues between 2008 and 2012, told The Sun of his former team-mate: “Just like the moment we had in 2012 [winning the Champions League], I am sure Frank will lead Chelsea on to moments like this and he will help them master those situations.

“Frank was maybe the best professional I ever played with in my life, so I had no doubts over his abilities as a coach and the commitment he would show.

“He will teach those young players what it is like to play for Chelsea, what it’s like to feel Chelsea and what Chelsea is as a club and as a home.

“He will give them the confidence and power to make Stamford Bridge a real force not just in England again, but in Europe.

“The atmosphere at the Bridge was incredible, especially on European nights.

“Every player wants those moments in Europe and your focus suddenly goes up 200 per cent. But what Frank can add on top of that is to let them be free and embrace the pressure.”

A few eyebrows were raised when Chelsea turned to Lampard over the summer, given that they were working under a transfer embargo and he only had one season of managerial experience to his name at Derby.

Bosingwa says he never had any doubts that Lampard was the right man for the job, however, adding: “He was always a very calm person. He never got too loud in the dressing room but the way he trained and the way he played, he could just do everything and anything.

“What I learnt from him came from his actions, not necessarily his words. He demanded respect.

“He was always and is the right man for Chelsea, and he is set up to do an incredible job.”

Lampard has guided Chelsea into the Premier League’s top four and will be hoping to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday when the Blues take in a crucial home date with Lille.