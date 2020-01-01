Lampard provides update on Chelsea interest in 'top player' Havertz

Frank Lampard has revealed that while he considers star Kai Havertz to be a "top player", are yet to have made a bid for the 21-year-old.

The Blues have already agreed a £47.5 million ($59m) deal to sign Havertz's Germany international team-mate Timo Werner, with Lampard's side how being tipped to also land the Leverkusen sensation.

Havertz has starred in the over the course of the 2019-20 campaign and his form has alerted Europe's top clubs as they attempt to sign one of the world's most highly-rated young players.

The likes of , , and have all been linked with the playmaker, who has scored six goals for Leverkusen since the return of 's top flight in May.

Chelsea, though, haven't yet made a concrete offer for Havertz, with Lampard telling reporters ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with on Thursday that no bid has been lodged.

Lampard says there have been no bids by Chelsea for Bayer Leverkusen player Kai Havertz.#CHEMCI — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 24, 2020

The west Londoners face Pep Guardiola's City side in what is their second game of the Premier League restart, with Chelsea having beaten 2-1 on June 21 to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Lampard will have almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the clash at Stamford Bridge as Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain the only two first-team players unavailable.

The Blues were handed encouraging contract news on Tuesday after it was confirmed that both Willian and Pedro would be remaining at the club until the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

