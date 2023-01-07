Lampard provides Iwobi injury update after being substituted in Manchester United defeat

Frank Lampard has discussed the injury suffered by Alex Iwobi after Everton suffered a 3-1 FA Cup defeat against Manchester United on Friday.

Iwobi picked up an injury after Malacia's challenge

He was withdrawn in a stretcher for Doucoure

Lampard is hopeful Iwobi injury is not serious

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Nigeria international fell awkwardly after a challenge from defender Tyrell Malacia early in the second half of the fixture at Old Trafford and he was taken off on a stretcher.

Lampard has confirmed the Super Eagle will have to undergo a scan on Saturday.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "We hope it's not too serious. It is an ankle ligament injury, we hope it’s a lesser one. He will have a scan tomorrow [Saturday] to confirm," Lampard told Everton TV as quoted by the club's official website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before the injury, Iwobi had a lively game for the Toffees, creating chances that went begging before he was replaced by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

His injury will be a concern for Lampard, who is facing a challenge to improve Everton's chances of staying in the Premier League. The former Arsenal star has started in 18 league matches for the Toffees, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? He will hope to recover and be available for Everton's league fixture against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.