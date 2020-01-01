Lampard looking for Hudson-Odoi to become ‘serious player’ after statement showing for Chelsea

The England international winger impressed for the Blues against Burnley, with the west London outfit rediscovering their spark as a collective

Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in the groove at , with Frank Lampard looking for the 19-year-old to become a “serious player” on the back of a “statement” showing against .

The international winger was among the goals again during a Premier League outing on Saturday.

His effort wrapped up a convincing 3-0 win for the Blues, with Lampard pleased to see the youngster starting to deliver on his undoubted potential on a more consistent basis.

The Chelsea boss told reporters: “For Callum to score in the six-yard box is far more exciting for me than for him to score from 35 yards, without a doubt. Because it means that he's prepared to run the extra bit to sprint in there.

“And that wasn't the only time he did it; he did it on one of the early chances we had in the first half. He was doing it, recovering, going higher up the pitch at the right times.

“And his overall performance was an absolute statement for Callum of what he needs to do.

“That was the real Hudson-Odoi and what he can be because there's obviously more to come. But I thought his goal was brilliant for him, and if he can carry on doing that, then it's a serious player we have in Callum.”

Jorginho and Tammy Abraham were also on the scoresheet against Burnley, with Lampard expecting the latter to be disappointed that his tally for the season has only been taken to 15.

“I hope he's upset tonight because he should have had two or three,” said Lampard.

“I know he's like that but at the same time, he got his goal.

“He keeps getting in there, with his energy and personality on the pitch. He was that all-round striker. And the next stage is can you be that more clinical, but I'm delighted with Tammy.”

Lampard set his side up to be attacking against the Clarets, with only Jorginho holding in midfield, and said of that call: “It didn't feel like a risk but it felt like a decision that was right for the game. Because I expected us to have a lot of ball, I'm aware we haven't scored enough goals at home recently.

“And I felt that I want to get players on the pitch that can get goals, are driven to score goals. Ross Barkley can score, assist and is a great technician on the ball. So that was my thinking behind it.

“And the other thing against Burnley [is] you have to fight. So I thought if we match them in the fight, hopefully our attacking players could get us the goals that they did.”

Chelsea have not always hit top gear on home soil this season, but have now put down a marker for future fixtures.

Article continues below

Lampard added: “It's one performance at home, and the message has to be continuous. But it's a nice example of a standard that we've set, and we have to match that.

“I'm not getting carried away, it just feels good; it was nice to smile in a game and enjoy what you're watching, really positive football, great movement off the ball, getting combination down the side, crossing balls a lot and looking like we're going to score goals. That's what excites the fans.

“I felt for the fans in some of the recent home games. I understand it's not that exciting when the level of the speed comes down. We just changed all that.”