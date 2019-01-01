Lampard is ‘ready’ to bring success back to Chelsea - Makelele

The Frenchman has said his former midfield partner is ready to take up the mantle at Stamford Bridge

Former midfielder Claude Makelele has backed Frank Lampard to become a success if he is appointed manager.

The current boss has been heavily linked with the vacancy - following Maurizio Sarri’s decision to move to Juventus earlier this month - and Makelele has added his voice to the debate on Lampard, claiming his former midfield partner is the ideal match for the Blues.

The Frenchman knows all about success in west London, having won two Premier League titles, an and two League Cups in his five-year stint at Chelsea, and Makelele believes Lampard can bring the good times back to Stamford Bridge.

Asked whether the Derby boss will be a success at Chelsea, Makelele - speaking ahead of JDT All-Stars charity match in Johor, Malaysia - said: “At the moment, nothing is decided. For me, it's good the ex-legends come back to the club. I hope so.

“I'm sure he wants to give everything for Chelsea. So, of course, I'm happy for this idea of the club to bring back a legend. He's ready. He knows what is needed to bring success to the club.

“Frank is someone who is very professional, he focuses on details, focuses about the love he gives for Chelsea. I'm sure he will be a great manager for Chelsea.”

Goal can confirm that Makelele is also being lined up to return to Chelsea in a behind-the-scenes role, along with fellow former Blue Petr Cech, who recently took up the role of technical director at Stamford Bridge.

Despite enduring a mixed tenure at Chelsea, former manager Sarri led the Blues to a third-place Premier League finish in 2018-19, but Makelele believes Lampard can help close the 25-point gap to second-placed in the upcoming season.

“Always Chelsea will be there,” he said. “Last season Chelsea were fighting in the Premier League and won the .

“The opportunity will come soon with the new project. I'm sure Chelsea will be able to give a lot of happiness to the fans.”

As well as playing for Chelsea during his distinguished career, Makelele also represented , and and won 71 French caps.

He recently left his position as head coach of Belgian side Eupen and previously was in charge of Corsica-based outfit Bastia.