Lampard: Chelsea's players need to take responsibility in front of goal

The Blues boss thinks that his forwards aren't taking enough risks as their free scoring ways come to a disappointing halt

Frank Lampard is frustrated with 's attacking players for not taking 'responsibility' to break down deep lying opposition after wasting several chances in the defeat against Bournemouth.

The Cherries won 1-0 away at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, with the Blues now only winning one of their last five Premier League games.

Chelsea were once again poor in front of goal leading Lampard to making similar complaints about his team to those he made after recent defeats to West Ham and .

Lampard has called on the likes of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Willian to take ownership for forcing a goal against teams that are set up in a defensive approach.

"I don’t think that’s a training ground thing. It is more an on-pitch thing because there is talent in that room that can break a low block with a certain pass, a moment," Lampard told reporters. "Firstly, you want to take that moment and take it on and not be safe.

"Secondly, you have to execute it. Today we didn’t do both enough. I think you can work towards it with how you coach, with how you speak to the players and how you trust in them but the final deal is what goes out on the pitch there today.

"So a lot of that is what we do out there. I don’t want to isolate their bravery because we have to be a collective and a group. On a day like today, you have to have players who can break that moment. The whole stadium felt it was a slightly flat day so you say, okay, the responsibility is on the players.

"Today, we spent a lot of time in their half, in the first half, particularly. It is in attacking areas of the pitch [where we need that magic]. We know we concede a lot and that’s probably the nature of the Premier League in the modern-day.

"You even look at who are flying but they haven’t kept many clean sheets themselves at times. That’s maybe how it is slightly but we need to score more. That’s for sure. Going into this game, it was clear that we are creating far too many chances that we are not taking."

Chelsea's recent run of poor form came after a seven game-winning run where they built up a 12 point lead on their next opponent , who have since reduced the gap between fifth and fourth place to three points under their new manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho can jump above his former employer on the standings with a win in Sunday's London derby as Chelsea visit the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the first time.

The Blues are not involved in the midweek clashes so Lampard will get his first full week training with his players since August. The former international is glad to have time to get on the training pitch and see his players get refreshed on a rare week without three matches.

Article continues below

"Yes, maybe. I think that a little bit of fatigue can be part of the picture and we will look at that behind the scenes," Lampard said. "Probably more for training, a long week.

"We have had a spell now of game after game after game. Sometimes that feels good when you are winning consistently.

"Now we have had difficult results so it might be good for us to go over some things on the training pitch."