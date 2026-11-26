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Sabri Lamouchi's spell in charge of Tunisia lasted just five months. He was appointed in January 2026 and sacked in mid-June, after a heavy 5-1 defeat by Sweden in Tunisia's opening match at the World Cup.

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The French coach lifted the lid on his sudden dismissal as a guest on the "Riolo Club" programme on French network RMC Sport. The timing of the decision stunned him. He took responsibility for the defeat, but never expected his tenure to end so quickly.

Lamouchi explained: "Even so, what happened against Sweden needs explaining. We are Tunisia, and we have to be aware of the level of the players we have, the clubs and leagues they play in. Some of them may not even be starters at their clubs."

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He continued: "The size of the scoreline means we have to watch the match and analyse it. When it was 2-1, during the last 20 minutes of the first half, we were closer to equalising at 2-2 than to conceding a third. But we let in a goal from a terrible individual error, and that destroys the player who made it and the whole team."

He added: "After that it was all over, and the door was open for the opposition. Even the first two goals we conceded came from situations we had already worked on in training."

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Lamouchi didn't see the sack coming. He expected to lead the team for the rest of their World Cup campaign. "We went back to the hotel and I was convinced I would be taking training the next day. The next morning I woke up to missed calls, and of course there were some rumours," he said.

He went on: "We went to training and I was asked not to go out onto the pitch. I was told a tweet had been posted and then deleted, while federation officials told me it had never existed in the first place."

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Lamouchi continued: "I spoke to the players in the dressing room, and many of them came up to me and said: 'We started together and we'll finish together.' We went back to the hotel and I was convinced I would be taking training the next day, and then the match scheduled three days later. An hour later, the president and the vice-president told me we had to stop. They called me, and I went down to their room in the same hotel, where they explained that the decision was difficult but necessary."

Before Lamouchi's dismissal, the Tunisian Football Federation had posted a tweet on its social media accounts and then quickly deleted it.

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The French coach added: "What surprises me is that the successor was already on the plane, which means the decision had been taken in advance. And we were 15 hours' flight away!"

That successor was Herve Renard, whom the Tunisian federation called on to take over from Lamouchi for a short period. Tunisia ended their 2026 World Cup campaign with three defeats, losing 5-1 to Sweden, 4-0 to Japan and 3-1 to the Netherlands.

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Renard, now in charge of Ivory Coast, insisted in a recorded message played during the programme that he had never planned to take the job. "The explanation is very simple. I was at home in Senegal, at two in the afternoon, when my agent called me and asked: 'Are you interested in Tunisia?' I replied: 'Listen, Farid, has Sabri left?' They had played their match the night before," he said.

He continued: "He told me: 'Yes, he's leaving.' So I said to him: 'You know, I'm sitting on the sofa watching the World Cup, so I'm in.' That's exactly what happened."

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Renard added: "If it hadn't been me, it would have been someone else. That's how the job market works. I didn't make any move in that direction, and nobody had called me beforehand, that's for certain."

Lamouchi hit back. He insisted he bore Renard no personal grudge, but took aim at the way the federation handled the situation. "I didn't understand the federation's decision at all... He's right when he says that's the nature of the profession, and that someone else would have taken the job if it hadn't been him. But there are certain values and principles in this profession. I don't work that way, and I would never have acted like that," he said.

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He concluded: "I don't hold any grudge against him, I have no problem with Herve. What bothers me is that this is just a football match, I'm the one most responsible for Tunisia's failure, and there's no need to exaggerate. Everyone has to take their responsibilities, and I take mine and know full well what happened."