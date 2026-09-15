On Sunday, the former Borussia Dortmund player even sent superstar Lamine Yamal into ecstasy. After an outstanding solo run, Adeyemi made it 4-2 for the La Liga leaders at UD Levante shortly before full time. He carried the ball from well inside his own half, beat two opponents and then coolly finished inside the box past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

By that point, Yamal had already been substituted but could no longer stay in his seat on the bench. The world and European champion applauded wildly near the touchline in response to the dream goal and the moment that settled the match.

Adeyemi's wife Loredana was just as impressed. The rapper took the chance to aim a dig at Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid on social media. She commented on one of Adeyemi's posts on Instagram with: "140 million".

That was an obvious reference to the reported fee Real shelled out a few weeks ago for winger Yan Diomande. And while the former Leipzig man is still having teething problems in Madrid and is waiting for his first goal involvement, Adeyemi is already an established figure in Barcelona.

Under head coach Hansi Flick, in a perfectly oiled attacking machine (6 matches, 6 wins, 26:5 goals), he alternates with Anthony Gordon in the front three alongside Yamal and captain Raphinha. Concerns that Barcelona might be a step too big for the 24-year-old after his mixed final season in Dortmund have so far proved groundless.

Right now, Adeyemi is brimming with invention, regularly producing spectacular moments and playing with real confidence. Against Levante, for example, he tried an acrobatic backheel overhead kick after a rebound that had all the makings of goal of the month. His effort, however, drifted just past the left post.

How many goal involvements does Karim Adeyemi have for Barcelona?

So far, Adeyemi has four direct goal involvements: to go with his three goals, including another absolute gem a few days ago in the Champions League against Feyenoord, he has one assist. He has featured in all six matches for the Blaugrana so far.

Flick is happy with his €22 million new signing. "It was about finding the player whose qualities best suit our football. Karim gives us pace, movement, aggression and, most importantly, that composure in front of goal," the former Bayern coach said recently. After the match against Levante, he enthused: "His performances do not surprise me, because when he is focused, he is a fantastic player. That is why we signed him."

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For "many years", the former Germany coach said, he has known Adeyemi. But Flick also warned: "He must not rest on his laurels and be happy and relaxed. No! He must always strive for more and that is what I want to see from him."

Could his performances also carry Adeyemi back into the national team? On Thursday, new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp announces his first squad. It is entirely possible that the Barcelona forward's name will be in it too. After all, Klopp stressed at his DFB unveiling that wingers are to play a decisive role under him: "Because every opponent can make the pitch very narrow. The only advantage you have is for a brief moment on the wing. The playmakers of the modern era are on the wing."

When did Karim Adeyemi last play for Germany?

Record Germany international Lothar Matthäus, at any rate, sees him in his Sky column as a strong candidate in Adeyemi, after all he has "blossomed" in Spain.

So far, Adeyemi has made 11 international appearances (one goal). His last outing came on 13 October 2025, when he played 65 minutes in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Northern Ireland under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann.