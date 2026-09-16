LaLiga match between Levante and Athletic Club called off at the very last moment

LaLiga's match between Levante and Athletic Club was called off at the last minute on Wednesday evening because of extreme rainfall in Valencia.

The game was due to kick off at 9.30pm. Both teams had only just gone out for the warm-up when the rain started falling even more heavily.

Within a short time, puddles covered the pitch. Footage also showed the players' tunnel under water at around 9.30pm.

The refereeing team then decided to call the match off after consulting the competition organisers. It is not yet known when the fixture will be rearranged.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish weather service had already issued an orange weather warning for the Valencia region. Heavy rain also looks set to continue in and around the city over the coming hours.

Levante are currently 14th in LaLiga with five points from five matches. Last season, the club only just avoided relegation.

Meanwhile, Athletic, who finished 12th last season, sit slightly higher in LaLiga in ninth place. The Basque club have seven points.