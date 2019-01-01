LaLiga and the Spanish Embassy partner with Unisa-SAMLFA for an empowering project

LaLiga and Unisa joined forces in a life changing project to educate retiring and former footballers

In an exciting first for , South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA), the Embassy of and Spanish football league LaLiga, in association with the University of South Africa (Unisa) will launch the Unisa-SAMLFA Empowerment and Capacity-Building Programme.

Designed specifically to aid former and retiring pro footballers, the programme will equip professional players of all backgrounds, gender and age with education to fully empower them. This will be done in a variety of ways for participants, from soccer clinics and opportunities to further their knowledge through numerous workshops and learning programmes.

Another heartening aspect of the programme will be its specific emphasis on women’s football and building their capacity in addition to their confidence within the sport.

Former and Malaga player and current head of LaLiga’s Ambassadors and Legends Programme Fernando Sanz will head this programme where he will be expected to share his knowledge gained from both playing and being club president of Malaga and will be operating in the capacity of mentor and inspiration.

The programme was launched on 14 November at Unisa’s Muckleneuk in Pretoria.