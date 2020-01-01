Lakay on how Mkhulise, Makgalwa can learn from him at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana left-back shares what he learned from veteran campaigners before joining the treble winners

defender Lyle Lakay says the likes of Sphelele Mkhulise, Keletso Makgalwa, and Promise Mkhuma can learn a lot from him, just like has studied a number of aspects from senior players.

The former winger reveals what he learned from veteran campaigners such as goalkeeper Denis Onyango, left-back Tebogo Langerman as well as skipper Hompho Kekana whilst at SuperSport United a few seasons ago.

However, the former Bloemfontein winger has credited the former MultChoice Diski (MDC) campaigners for their contribution in the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE).

“I have played with Tebogo Lenagerman, Denis Onyango, Hlompho and Anthony Laffor at SuperSport and for me as a youngster back then, it was all about learning from the senior players, doing whatever they were doing to succeed because it is evident with what they have achieved,” Lakay told the media.

“When I speak to the youngsters at Sundowns, I tell them that I was the youngest in the SuperSport team when I got to the senior team.

“There was Daine Klate, [Ricardo] Katza, David Kannemeyer, Siyabonga Nkosi and all other experienced players.

“I just told myself that I have to learn from them because at the end of the day they won’t advise you to do wrong things, they will advise you to do the right things.”

With the treble winners having secured the Premier Soccer League ( ) title through the likes of Mkhulise and Makgalwa as well as Promise Mkhuma, Lakay shared his insights on what they must do to succeed.

“In order for them to succeed, they need to do what they have been doing,” he added.

“If you look at the way they performed in the bio-bubble, they helped the team a lot and I think it is evident that Sundowns have a bright future with the youngsters and hopefully we can continue with the success.”

Meanwhile, Lakay has also confirmed his ambition is to cement his place in the starting XI but faces stiff competition from the likes of Langerman.

With Sundowns having Mosa Lebusa, who also plays as a left-back, Lakay will look to remain versatile under coach Pitso Mosimane to ensure he remains part of the team.