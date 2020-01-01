Lakay: How I remained on the Mamelodi Sundowns train

The former SuperSport United player has opened up about his relationship with Mosimane

utility player Lyle Lakay was not afraid of falling out at the club.

The Tshwane giants have been labelled “career-ending” over the years as they have signed highly-rated or budding players, who ended up on the bench.

Lakay was expected to compete with Tebogo Langerman in the left-back position and Themba Zwane at left-wing when he joined Sundowns from in 2018.

“To be honest after I won the first league title in 2019 that comment [of the club being career-ending] came up," Lakay said on IOL.

"But I joined the team because I wanted to win trophies and compete. And I’ve always told myself that faith without hard work is dead."

Tony Silva and George Lebese left Sundowns midway through the 2018/19 season and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was accused of exercising favouritism within his squad at the time.

Lakay explained that it is important for fringe players to keep themselves fit and ready when playing for a club like Sundowns, who usually have the busiest schedule among South African clubs.

“We don’t have much time to train certain things because of travelling in and out of the country. But he [Mosimane] always says ‘don’t fall off the train’ because the train keeps on moving,” Lakay explained.

“When you are not playing, you have to ensure that you are fit so that when you get your chance, you are ready to take it. And when you get your chance and you are not ready; you’ve seen what has happened to certain players.”

The 29-year-old made 21 appearances across all domestic competitions and he explained that his strong relationship with Mosimane has kept him going.

“He’s got a different mentality. He always wants to win more and never settles for anything below excellence. He always wants to learn,” Lakay said.

“In the ‘bio-bubble’, after the or game, he told me ‘you must always be willing to learn. Because you had a good game yesterday, doesn’t mean you must relax.

"You’ve got to stay hungry. You must want to do better than you’ve done the day before’. And that is why I think he’s achieved what he’s achieved.”