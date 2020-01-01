Lakay: Cape Town City winger signs new deal amidst reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates interest

The duo has extended their stay at the Mother City side with the team set to face Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarter-final match on Saturday

have moved swiftly to extend Bafana Bafana record holder Fagrie Lakay's contract.

The speedy winger, who is the youngest player to wear the South African national team jersey, has been linked with and in recent weeks.

Lakay is coming off his best season in the elite league as he netted three goals and registered two assists from 20 appearances in the competition.

His exploits have reportedly attracted interest from the two Soweto giants, but City have offered Lakay a new deal which he signed.

"The club is delighted to confirm a permanent deal for 23-year-old forward Fagrie Lakay, signing till to June 2024," a club statement read.

"Explosive talent, booming future."

Lakay, who started his career at former champions Santos, is a well-travelled player despite being only 23 having had stints with Cape Town, SuperSport United and .

Lakay became the youngest player to play for Bafana at 17 years, 11 months, 25 days when he made his international debut for against in a friendly match in November 2014.

📝 | The club is delighted to confirm a permanent deal for 23y forward Fagrie Lakay, signing till to June 2024.



Explosive talent, booming future 💥#LightningLakay#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/L2PIvrSmRI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, City also announced that Lakay's club teammate Tashreeq Morris has also signed a new contract.

The lanky centre forward is coming off his first season with the Citizens having joined the club from Ajax Cape Town ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Morris struggled for game time with Kermit Erasmus preferred ahead of him, but the Citizens have decided to extend his contract.

"City striker Tashreeq Morris has penned over the dotted line! He signs a new deal till 2022," another club statement read.

"Congratulations, big man Tassie."

Morris, who netted once in 12 competitive appearances for City, will be hoping to enjoy regular game time in the new season with the club having sold Erasmus to .

The 26-year-old was a nurtured in the Ajax academy, before being promoted to the first team in 2013 and he played for South Africa under-23 national team at the 2016 Olympic Games in .