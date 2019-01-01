Fagrie Lakay: Cape Town City sign former Bidvest Wits winger

The Bafana record holder has been given a chance to revive his career by the Citizens following an unsuccessful spell with the Students

have beefed up their squad with the signing of former winger Fagrie Lakay.

The highly-rated attacker was a free agent after parting ways with the former champions on Monday before the transfer window closed.

Lakay was then linked with the Citizens, who had sold winger Gift Links to Danish SuperLiga club, AGF Aarhus, last weekend.

City have now confirmed the signing of the former youth international on Friday.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of 22-year-old South African forward Fagrie Lakay," a club statement read.

Lakay struggled for game time at Wits after joining the Johannesburg-based side from SuperSport United in January 2019.

The Cape Town-born player made only five appearances in the PSL during his short-spell with the Clever Boys.

Lakay has decided to return to his hometown after a few years in Gauteng having joined SuperSport from Santos in 2015.

The promising player also spent some time with Cape Town in 2018 on loan from SuperSport.

He made headlines when he broke the record for the youngest player to don a Bafana Bafana jersey in November 2014.

At the age of 17 years, 11 months and 25 days, Lakay was introduced during Bafana's 2-0 win over in the 2014 Nelson Mandela Challenge.

Article continues below

| Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of 22y South African forward Fagrie Lakay! #iamCityFC#WelcomeLakay pic.twitter.com/7reFbGPhC9 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 6, 2019



