Lago Junior equals Oscar Plano's unwanted LaLiga record as Deportivo Alaves beat Real Mallorca
With the game heading for a stalemate at Mendizorrotza, Junior tripped Tomas Pina in his goal area, and VAR replays confirmed that it was a penalty.
2 - Since LaLiga 2009-10, Lago Junior is the second LaLiga forward to concede two penaltis in a single season after Óscar Plano (two in 2018/19). New. pic.twitter.com/xZmZGOe8pk— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2019
In the process, the Ivorian equalled Oscar Plano’s feat of being the second forward to concede two penalties in a single season.
Lucas Perez converted the ensuing kick after sending goalkeeper Manolo Reina the wrong way in the 76th minute.
A disorganised Mallorca backline ensured that Joselu sealed victory four minutes to fulltime after getting a pass from Oliver Burke.
Lucas Perez & Joselu strike to lift Alaves! 💙— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 29, 2019
📺 Highlights #AlavesRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/WP2rTV0PHO
Junior and Ghana’s Iddrisu Baba were replaced in the 77th minute by Aridai Cabrera and Abdon respectively, while Baba Rahman was not listed by manager Vicente Moreno.
Mubarak Wakaso was on parade from start to finish despite getting cautioned by referee Carlos Grande in the 27th minute.
5 - Wakaso Mubarak is the first #LaLiga player to have seen the fifth yellow card this season. Stack#AlavesMallorca #AlavesRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/XfittiHsyZ— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2019
Mallorca are 19th in Spain’s elite division with four points having secured just a win in seven fixtures this season. They welcome Espanyol to Estadi de Son Moix, Palma in their next tie on October 6.