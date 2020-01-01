Laffor hands Mamelodi Sundowns injury boost ahead of Petro de Luanda clash - Mosimane

The Brazilians are taking full advantage of their longer than usual rest period to prepare for their latest Group C game

coach Pitso Mosimane is pleased with the team's preparations ahead of their encounter with Petro de Luanda on Saturday.

Masandawana will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of Caf Group C table with a win over Petro in the capital city of Angola in Luanda.

“To be honest it has been a little bit of a relief to have five days before the match to prepare, normally we have two and a half or three days to prepare," Mosimane told the club's official website.

“Five days helps us to really get rest and prepare properly. We arrived, the hotel is okay, the training pitch is okay, usually we struggle with training pitches, but our advance team has done a very good job.”

The extra preparation time will no doubt benefit the Brazilians, who have had to adjust to the hotter conditions in Luanda.

“We were a little bit cold in in December, now we are here in Angola and it’s hot. 32 degrees and there is humidity, you can see in our pictures, we have to make sure they are not dehydrated. But the players have to adjust, we have no excuse," he continued.

Mosimane has also had to manage injuries to some of his players with the number of fixtures they've had, but will be encouraged by the welcome return to fitness by some of his players.

“We are only managing Thapelo [Morena] and his groin. The good thing is that Ricardo Nascimento is back as an additional player in the team, but we still have injuries to Rivaldo Coetzee, Oupa Manyisa, Aubrey Ngoma," he added.

“Another positive thing is that Anthony Laffor is pain-free and training and is now ready to be selected for this game as well as upcoming games. We are getting a few players back, we’ve also got Phakamani [Mhlambi] back now so the squad is starting to get its shape and we’re hoping that Mauricio Affonso will be back soon," he explained.

Sundowns will take on Petro de Luanda at Estadio 11 de Novembro.