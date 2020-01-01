Laffor & Arendse: Mamelodi Sundowns could have handled exits better

The pair were key in a golden period of Masandawana's history but are now sidelined and clubless - a quarter of the way into the new season

Last week, announced that they would be releasing loyal club servants, defender Wayne Arendse and attacker Anthony Laffor.

It did not come as a major shock as both players are in their mid 30’s and entering the twilight of their careers.

The pair, Laffor in particular, have been playing less and less over the past few seasons and in the 2019/ 20 campaign, Liberian international Laffor played just one league game while Arendse featured in 11 Premiership fixtures.

Both players though will go down as club legends since joining in 2011 (Laffor) and 2012 (Arendse).

The two of them were hugely influential earlier in their Downs careers and contributed towards five league titles, four major domestic cup competitions and of course the 2016 Caf as well as the 2017 Caf Super Cup.

Since departing, the duo has spoken of their appreciation for the time at the club and emphasised that there are no hard feelings.

However, both have also clearly stated that they want to continue playing competitive football and are not looking to retire.

“All I can say is that I respect the club’s decision and I bear no grudges. Leaving Sundowns isn’t the end – life has to go on. I’ve won everything with the club. What more could I ask for?” Laffor was quoted saying.

Arendse, meanwhile, has admitted he would have preferred to have stayed on a bit longer, but is accepting of his fate and is now looking for new challenges.

“I would have loved to finish there, but the management had other plans and other ideas, and we just agreed, and I had to move on,” he told the Sowetan.

“I still want to play because there is one trophy that is missing in my collection, the MTN8, and I would love to clinch that, but I’m still available and hoping the team which will sign me will win the competition.”

The question that needs to be asked though, is why the club waited until three months into the new season before releasing the pair.

As free agents they can now join any team, but will be playing catch-up wherever they go in terms of match fitness and in terms of needing to assimilate themselves into their new surroundings, where they will need to get accustomed to a new coach and new team-mates.

Also by now, most top-flight clubs have completed their transfer business and either have full squads, or may lack the additional budget to make new signings.

That two exemplary professionals - with limited time left in their careers - are now sitting around at home hoping and waiting for a call from a club that wants them.

This could surely have been avoided if Sundowns had released them before they even started pre-season.