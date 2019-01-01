Lady luck deserted Kaizer Chiefs when we least expected - Bobby Motaung

The Amakhosi boss is pleased with how the team started the season but he's aware there's still a long way to go

football manager Bobby Motaung has lauded the club fans for rallying behind the team this year.

Amakhosi didn't start 2019 well as they finished outside the top eight and lost the Nedbank Cup final to minnows TS Galaxy in May.

However, they got the 2019/20 season off to the best possible start as they currently find themselves top of the log with a seven-point lead, and Motaung admits Chiefs wouldn't be where they are had it not be for the undying support from their fans.

"The supporters responded in a big way. They really came on board for the team and for their role all, applause must go to them. The supporters are key stakeholders and their vote of confidence counts in sports. This year has been a big vote of confidence from them," Motaung told the Amakhosi website.

Motaung said it was unfortunate for Amakhosi to miss out on the chance to lift the Nedbank Cup this year but said the club didn't get discouraged even when luck deserted them in the competition.

"We had a year that started with possibilities. We had an opportunity to clinch silverware, but lady luck deserted us when we least expected. It was unfortunate to lose that match but we’re focusing on the future now."

"We didn’t get discouraged. We’ve been in this game for a while and have a full understanding of its ups and downs. We operate in this journey tirelessly," he added.