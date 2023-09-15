Lack of goals will cost Bafana at Afcon - Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets Hit The Target Podcast crew believes one goal in two home matches is not good enough and the lack of goals will cost Bafana at Afcon

South Africa played Namibia and DR Congo

The Hit The Target Podcast believes one goal is not enough

Lack of goals will cost Bafana at Afcon

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after the international friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, the Hit The Target Podcast, hosted by Desh Parthab and featuring analysts Ayanda Vezi and Gift Soni, pointed out the lack of goals from Bafana despite the squad being one of the strongest we've had in years.



WHAT DID THEY SAY? "A victory against DRC and a draw against Namibia, though those are positive results but we only scored one goal in 180 minutes of open play, that's not good enough, especially on home soil," Desh Partab stated.

"It's not good enough and this could be to our detriment. It could be our downfall if we go to Afcon with one of the strongest Bafana teams that we've seen over the last 20 years."

WHAT’S MORE? The Hit the Target podcast crew went on to point out that with a strong core of Sundowns players, Bafana have the platform to be one of the best teams at Afcon, if they can increase the number of goals they score.

"With the talent that we have at our disposal, you talk about influence from Mamelodi Sundowns, what they've done as a club and for South Africa as a country and how strong a platform they've given us. I think a third of the Bafana team are Sundowns players."

"You know, there's no secret that [Sundowns] investment has given the country a strong platform to go and compete. So, you know, for me, the only gripe I have is the lack of goals. And, you know, I can't even fault the attackers because all of us know what quality players we have individually and as a team. The lack of goals is the one thing [holding us back] because we don't shut games down."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will need to find solutions to Bafana's lack of goals over the next two international windows as he prepares the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

WHAT’S NEXT? Bafana have two more international friendlies next month. On October 13 they play Eswatini and then on October 17 they take on Afcon hosts Ivory Coast in what will be a good test of the team's preparedness for the tournament proper.